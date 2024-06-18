Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Ten Hag confirms Man Utd looked for other managers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

AMSTERDAM, June 17: Erik ten Hag says he was aware that Manchester United had spoken to other managers before the Premier League club decided to stick with the Dutchman after a difficult season.
Ten Hag said he was on holiday in Ibiza when members of the United hierarchy arrived to inform him they wanted him to remain as United manager.
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate were among those linked with the position after United finished eighth in the Premier League last season.
Speaking on Dutch TV channel NOS, Ten Hag said: “The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza. They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.
“As in any organization, it is wise to evaluate. Manchester United did that too. The new owner (Jim Ratcliffe) is new to football, he has taken his time.
“They have indeed told me that they have spoken to other managers. That is not even allowed in the Netherlands.” The two parties are in the process of agreeing a new contract after Ten Hag engineered a stunning victory for United over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.
“We have had good discussions with each other, various topics have been discussed,” he said. “The conclusion is that we will continue together and that they will extend my contract. We still have to reach an agreement on that.” (PTI)

Previous article
Alcaraz eyes grass-court glory after French Open triumph
Next article
Playing a 50-over game for India a dream come true for spinner Sobhana
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the influential...
SPORTS

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first player to feature at six European Championships when Portugal...
SPORTS

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally found their mojo as they clinically disposed off the...
SPORTS

Pandya, Pant biggest positives for India in T20 WC: Harbhajan

New Delhi, June 17: Lauding India’s group stage performance in the T20 World Cup, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday...

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

SPORTS 0
Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first...

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally...
Load more

Popular news

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday...

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

SPORTS 0
Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first...

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img