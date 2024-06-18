Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 18: The death toll in the Kanchanjunga Express-goods train collision in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district has risen to 10, said officials, adding that the train has returned to Sealdah.

 

A senior official from the state administration confirmed that a passenger of the Kanchanjunga Express, who was injured in the mishap and was undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College &amp; Hospital at Siliguri, died Tuesday morning.

 

Earlier, on Monday, nine bodies were recovered, which included the loco-pilot of the goods train, guard of Kanchanjunga Express and seven passengers travelling in the two compartments affected by the collision.

 

Railways officials said that of the 10 deceased so far, seven have been identified. Those identified include Asish De (47), the guard of Kanchanjunga Express and Anil Kumar (46), the loco-pilot of the goods train

 

The remaining five deceased persons who have been identified are Subhajit Mali (32), Celeb Subba (36), Beauty Begum (41) Shankar Mohan Das (63) and Vijay Kumar Raj. Subba is a sub-inspector with West Bengal Police.

 

Attempts are on to track the identities of the other three deceased persons.

 

Railway officials said one factor that limited casualties is the fact that the rear part of Kanchanjunga Express comprised the parcel coach and the guard’s coach while the passenger compartments further ahead suffered less impact.

 

Meanwhile, the mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah station at 3.20 a.m. on Tuesday carrying the passengers in the unaffected compartments.

 

They were received at the station by the state municipal affairs &amp; urban development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, the divisional general manager of Sealdah and other senior officials of the railways department.

 

The passengers were provided with food and drinking water at the station only. (IANS)

NEET paper leak case: Nine candidates to be questioned in Bihar
