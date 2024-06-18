Govt yet to float tender for 108 service

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 17: Nearly six months after cancelling the tender for appointment of a firm to operate the 108 ambulance service in Meghalaya, the state government is yet to issue the fresh tender for the same.

The government cancelled the tender process in January following allegations of discrepancies in the process.

Some prospective bidders on Monday said there is no word from the state government on when the new tender would be floated.

Last month, the state government had approved a new tender committee that is tasked with overseeing the appointment of a firm to operate the 108 ambulance services in Meghalaya.

Initially, the ambulance services in the state were operated by GVK EMRI and after a closure notice was issued to the firm in August 2022, the government has been trying to appoint a firm to operate the services. The National Health Mission is currently running the services.

When contacted, Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the process of inviting the tender has begun. She refused to share further details.