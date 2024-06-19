Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Cleric, wife arrested for raping 10-yr-old girl in UP

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 19: A local cleric and his pregnant wife have been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl inside a mosque compound in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on the pretext of teaching her Urdu.

 

The accused Mohd Rizwan, 45, is a resident of Muzaffarnagar.

 

He stayed at the compound and taught Urdu to local children.

 

The accused also made an obscene video and started blackmailing the girl, police said.

 

Sanjay Pandey, SHO of Lohia Nagar, said, “The man was staying inside the mosque compound with his wife who supported him in the crime.”

 

“The woman is six months pregnant. A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act,” said Pandey. (IANS)

Previous article
Kerala kidney racket: TN, Kerala Police teams take one Salem native in custody
