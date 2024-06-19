CM excited about collaboration between govt, child rights body

SHILLONG, June 18: Faith Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to children’s rights and youth empowerment in Meghalaya, met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to discuss ongoing initiatives and potential collaborations. The discussions focused on addressing child sexual abuse and empowering youth through the foundation’s programmes.

Faith Foundation highlighted its Personal Safety Education (PSE) programme, which teaches children protective behaviours and life skills to prevent and respond to abuse. This programme has been effective nationwide and has significantly reduced child sexual abuse cases. “We are committed to creating a safe and empowering environment for children and youth in Meghalaya,” said Shannon Dona Massar, Director of Faith Foundation. She emphasised that their mission aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision for youth development.

Sangma stressed the importance of youth empowerment and addressing critical issues faced by children and youth in the state. He acknowledged the foundation’s impact, which has reached 41 schools, 14,715 students, and 1,823 adult stakeholders in Meghalaya. The foundation aims to expand its reach by implementing its Child Safeguarding Policy in all government schools in the state.

The CM suggested that Faith Foundation collaborate more closely with state government departments and explore existing programmes for children and youth. Future plans include presenting a roadmap for implementing the PSE programme and the Child Safeguarding Policy. “We are excited about the potential collaboration with the government and other stakeholders to achieve this goal,” said Shannon Dona Massar.