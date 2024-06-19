Security beefed up in HC after ‘hoax’ bomb threat

SHILLONG, June 18: For the second time in six months, an email threatening a bomb blast at the High Court of Meghalaya was reported on Tuesday. The threat was later declared a hoax.

Following the threat, police beefed up security in and around the court premises.

SP (City) Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said that they received an email on Tuesday morning after which they conducted an investigation.

The police bomb squad and dog squad was dispatched to the High Court and they conducted a thorough checking but nothing was found.

Police collected details of the threat mail including its email header and a technical investigation was launched.

The SP (City) said based on the appearance of the letter, it appears to be a hoax. Similar threat mails were sent to several other high courts across the country.

In January, the High Court of Meghalaya along with several other courts across the country had received a threat through an email raising alarm about explosives planted on the court premises after which police registered an FIR and launched an investigation but nothing was found.

It may be added that 41 airports, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting authorities to scramble contingency measures and carry out anti-sabotage checks that lasted hours, and each of them was found to be a hoax, official sources said. Security has been beefed up at all airports.