‘Didn’t get paid that much’: Witty Sheeba Chaddha declines to share spoilers on ‘Mirzapur 3’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 20: Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who will be seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’ soon, was in a jolly mood during the trailer launch of the crime-thriller series on Thursday.

 

The actress attended the trailer launch of the third season of the show in Mumbai along with its star cast that included Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

 

Asked by the emcee to spill some beans about the new season, Sheeba said, “Itne paise toh nahi mil rahe mujhe ki main sab sach bol ke spoilers de dun (I don’t get paid so much that I would reveal spoilers about the show)”, leaving the packed ballroom in splits.

 

While she didn’t divulge any details about the upcoming season of ‘Mirzapur’, the actress assured the fans and the media that it is going to be very exciting.

 

“Maza bahut aane waala hai (you all will have great fun),” she said.

 

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ promises a high-voltage season, as the fight for ruling the Purvanchal region intensifies with Mirzapur as the epicentre of power.

 

The fight becomes fierce with different contenders eyeing the hot seat as they play politics and carry out violence to tip the scales in their favour.

 

Produced by Excel Media &amp; Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series will stream on Prime Video from July 5. (IANS)

Sunny Deol to star in Gopichand Malineni’s ‘biggest action film’
