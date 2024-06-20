Thursday, June 20, 2024
Former EKH SP deposes before MHRC on Bindas Syiem issue

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 20: Former East Khasi Hills (EKH) SP, Rituraj Ravi on Thursday while deposing before Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) denied all allegations that he had tried to forcefully evict a lady from Ri-Bhoi, Bindas Syiem who was staging hunger strike at the parking lot near Additional Secretariat on the night of June 9.

Talking to reporters, MHRC chairperson, Justice (retd) T. Vaiphei said that he (Ravi) did not accept any of the allegations which were mentioned in the complaint and stated that they are all untruth and stand by the statement already recorded by the police which was mentioned in the police report.

“We called upon him to give his statement. Of course we have not recorded his statement. We have heard his version of the story of the incident on that night. We did not pass an order and it was only to familiarize ourselves with the version of the police in person,” Justice (retd) Vaiphei said.

According to him, the personal appearance of Ravi is dispensed with for the time being after hearing him.

Meanwhile, he informed that in the meantime, they have called upon the three complainants to comment on the police report submitted by the office of the DGP to the commission.

“On the basis of the comment we receive from them we will take further proceedings. We will continue with our proceedings and we have asked complainants to produce the aggrieved person before us on February 5 at 11.30am,” MHRC chairperson said.

Further in his order, Justice (retd) Vaiphei said that on going through the materials on record, they deem it necessary to furnish a copy of the Enquiry Report dated 19- 6-2024 submitted by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range), Meghalaya to the three complainants for their respective comments, which shall be submitted by them on or before 5.7.2024.

He said that they are also directed to produce the aggrieved person, namely, Mrs. Bindas Syiem on that day at 11.30 AM without fail.

“Communicate this order to the three complainants and the former SP/East Khasi Hills by means of their WhatsApp numbers/email ID for information and necessary action. Let the matter come up again on 5-7-2024 at 11.30 AM for further proceedings,” MHRC chairperson added.

Earlier, High Court of Meghalaya Advocate, Enlang Sawian filed a complaint against the East Khasi Hills police chief with MHRC and the Meghalaya State Commission for Women for trying to take Syiem out of the hunger strike venue.

According to the complaint, on June 9 around  12.30 am, armed male police officers from the Special Operation Team, led by the SP entered the protest site at the Additional Parking lot, Secretariat without the presence of a female police officer or an Executive Magistrate.

Another allegation by the Advocate was that the SP who forcefully entered the area was in an inebriated state.

Syiem ends fast Umden resident Syiem, who is fighting for Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur, ended her fasting on June 12.

The indefinite strike was called off after getting assurance from Deputy Chief Minister-in-charge PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong for the reconstruction of Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road.

The government also handed over a letter regarding the construction of the road to Syiem.

