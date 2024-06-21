Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

4 students of Mumbai college drown in Raigad waterfall

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Raigad (Maharashtra), June 21: Four students of the Rizvi College in Mumbai’s Bandra drowned while on a monsoon picnic at a waterfall adjacent to a dam in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The four students were part of a group of 37 other boys and girls from Mumbai who had gone to the picturesque Saibaba Dam with a waterfall, near the Pokharwadi village. The victims were identified as Akash Mane, 20, Ranjit Banda, 18, Eklavya Singh, 18, and Ishant Yadav, 19.

The tragedy occurred when the group, including 17 girls, were returning after a monsoon trekking expedition to the nearby Sondai Fort and decided to take a dip in the dam waters, around 3 p.m.

As they entered the water, one of them started drowning and shouted for help, and when the other three jumped to save him, they also were pulled into the water. As per preliminary information by the police and local eyewitnesses, they apparently misjudged the depth of the waters and may have been stuck in the mud on the dam floor, leading to their drowning.

The other students informed the Khalapur police which rushed a team and with help from the villagers, the bodies of the victims were taken out and taken to a nearby health centre for an autopsy.

The stunned families of the victims also reached the spot and were being consoled by the other students as they awaited the completion of the police formalities before claiming the bodies.

IANS

Previous article
NDTV partners Google, new user growth up by 24 per cent
Next article
NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET 2024
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals, motivated by the energising words of Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal ranges to...
NATIONAL

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh...
NATIONAL

NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET 2024

New Delhi, June 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals,...

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the...

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad...
Load more

Popular news

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals,...

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the...

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img