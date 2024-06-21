Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

England batters look to tame SA bowling

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Gros Islet, June 20: If their authoritative win against the West Indies is a sign, England batters seemed to have found their cloak of invincibility at the right time and they will eye an encore against a formidable South African bowling unit in a Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup Super 8s here on Friday.
England were at their menacing best against the Windies, while handing them a crushing eight-wicket defeat here that has also fired them to the top of the group through a better Net Run Rate — +1.34 against SA’s +0.90.
That the winner here will have their one foot in the semifinals of this ICC showpiece will come as an additional motivation.South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a scare from the USA before they squeezed out an 18-run win in their Super Eight opener.English opener Phil Salt showed why he is the No. 2 T20I batter in the world when he steered a tricky 181-run chase, mixing caution and aggression en route an unbeaten 87.Salt would once again look to give England an explosive start along with his skipper Jos Buttler, who will be eyeing some runs under his belt.
Buttler, who scored a 42 in their loss to Australia in the group stage, has not been able to convert his starts with just 91 runs from four innings.The return to form of Jonny Bairstow, who struck a crucial 48 not out against the West Indies, will also be a big boost for England.Bairstow had scored just 46 runs with two single digit dismissals in this tournament.
But he used all his experience for the big match against the West Indies when he seized the momentum with his counter-attacking approach.The challenge for the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj will be to prevent the England batters from running away with the match.The South African duo showed exceptional control and discipline in the middle and death overs to seal a fine win against the USA, who failed to chase 28 runs from the last two overs.The biggest positive for South Africa is Quinton de Kock rediscovering his form. Following his poor outings with the bat — 20, 0, 18 and 10 — so far, De Kock smashed a 40-ball 74 against the USA.
England will also have a better idea of the conditions having already played against the West Indies here.
Match starts: 8 pm IST. (PTI)

Previous article
Salt assault leads England to smooth eight-wicket win over WI
Next article
Australia need all-round effort against tricky Bangladesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B helps mother-to-be Deepika get up on stage at grand Kalki 2898 AD event in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan who were present at the grand Kalki 2898 ADevent in Mumbai on Wednesday...
SPORTS

PCB to fine-tune selection committee after T20 WC debacle

New Delhi, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, significant changes loom for...
SPORTS

Ambrose doesn’t want Bumrah to change his bowling action

Bridgetown, June 20: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and despite the Indian spearhead’s struggles...
SPORTS

Australia need all-round effort against tricky Bangladesh

North Sound, June 20: It’s a mismatch on paper but title-favourites Australia would be wary of slipping on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Big B helps mother-to-be Deepika get up on stage at grand Kalki 2898 AD event in Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan who were present at...

PCB to fine-tune selection committee after T20 WC debacle

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s...

Ambrose doesn’t want Bumrah to change his bowling action

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 20: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan...
Load more

Popular news

Big B helps mother-to-be Deepika get up on stage at grand Kalki 2898 AD event in Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan who were present at...

PCB to fine-tune selection committee after T20 WC debacle

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan’s...

Ambrose doesn’t want Bumrah to change his bowling action

SPORTS 0
Bridgetown, June 20: Curtly Ambrose is a huge fan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img