Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine plans solar expansion to stabilise energy security

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 21: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to expand the country’s construction of solar systems to stabilise the energy grid, which has been significantly impacted by Russian attacks.

 

 

“The government has been tasked with immediately presenting a program to encourage the installation of solar generation and energy storage systems in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his daily video address on Thursday.

 

According to the plan, citizens who install solar panels will be able to receive an interest-free loan.

 

The President said that measures were taken to protect energy facilities from ongoing attacks by Russia and specific deadlines were established for the completion of the protective structures.

 

Zelensky pledged to build more facilities for decentralised energy supply to ensure administration and critical infrastructure buildings had an alternative energy source during power outages.

 

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years.

 

Official figures show that about half of Ukraine’s energy production capacity has been lost due to systematic Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities with drones and missiles.

 

Strict energy rationing and daily power cuts have been implemented, with concerns about the situation worsening in the winter. (IANS)

Previous article
People across the world celebrate International Day of Yoga
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the release...
Technology

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape and ecosystems in India and...
Technology

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200 times increase in the number of space startups in...
NATIONAL

Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

Shillong, June 21: Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha finally made an appearance with Zaheer Iqbal,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img