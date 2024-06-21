Friday, June 21, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

People across the world celebrate International Day of Yoga

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 21: The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated in several countries across the world, including Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, and Malaysia, which witnessed enthusiastic participation in events organised by the Indian missions.

 

These events underscored the global appeal of yoga and its benefits for a healthy lifestyle.

 

In Japan, despite the inclement weather, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple. The event saw overwhelming participation from a large number of people.

 

The embassy shared pictures on X saying, “Rain or shine Yoga in Japan: Celebrations of the 10th IDY by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple witnessed an overwhelming participation from Japanese leadership, diplomats, Yoga enthusiasts &amp; friends of India in Japan.”

 

In New Zealand, the Indian High Commission celebrated the day with Indian community members, Kiwi friends, and representatives of various yoga institutes.

 

The embassy posted, “10th International Day of Yoga 2024 was celebrated at the High Commission with Indian community members, Kiwi friends &amp; representatives of various Yoga Institutes. Yoga has indeed become a global movement with a positive impact on many lives.”

 

In Thailand, several universities and institutions hosted yoga events in collaboration with the Indian Embassy.

 

At Siam University, an event saw significant participation from students and faculty and was graced by Thailand President Pornchai Mongkhonvanit.

 

In Papua New Guinea, the High Commission of India organised a yoga event in Port Moresby, attended by diaspora members, PNGeans, and diplomats.

 

“Diaspora, PNGeans and Diplomats joined to practice yoga at an event organised by the High Commission of India in Port Moresby. NCD Governor Powes Parkop encouraged the community to make it a mass movement spreading the benefits of yoga to communities,” the embassy shared in a post on X.

 

In Malaysia, a mega yoga celebration was held at the iconic Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, commemorating the yoga day. This event highlighted the widespread appreciation and adoption of yoga across diverse cultures and regions, further solidifying its role as a global movement for wellness and unity. (IANS)

Previous article
South Korea blasts Putin-Kim deal
Next article
Ukraine plans solar expansion to stabilise energy security
