NEET row: Bihar top cop to meet Union Education Minister today

Patna, June 22: Amid the ongoing investigation into the NEET paper leak case by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, its Additional Director General (ADG) Nayyar Hasnain Khan will give probe details to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi on Saturday.

ADG Khan will be reaching the national capital where he will present the probe status report to the Union Education Minister.

On Thursday, the Union Education Ministry summoned Nayyar Hasnain Khan to report on the development of the case. The EOU of the Bihar Police is investigating the NEET question paper leak case in the state and has arrested 14 accused, including one of the masterminds Sikandar Yadvendu.

The arrested also includes four candidates and three parents On Friday, the EOU arrested a person named Rakesh Kumar from Ekangarsarai block in Nalanda district. He confessed that he was part of the solver gang related to the NEET question paper leak case. After EOU started the investigation of the NEET examination, new revelations are coming to the fore almost on a daily basis.

Earlier, one of the candidates Anurag Yadav, son of Sikandar Yadvendu’s brother-in-law confessed that he got the question paper and answers a day before the examination. Now, another candidate Ayush Kumar has also confessed that Sikandar Yadvendu provided him with question papers and answers a day before the examination. The NEET examination was held on May 5 and the examination mafias obtained the question papers on May 4. –IANS