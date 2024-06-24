Punjab Chief Secretary gives directive to seize real estate assets of drug peddlers

Shillong, June 24: After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s directive, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Monday ordered all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the property of drug peddlers is seized.

In an order, he directed them to prioritise providing information on such properties if any authority requests it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

Last week, CM Mann said his government has chalked out a multi-pronged strategy to wipe out the drug menace in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting with police officers here, CM Mann had said the government was going to introduce several reforms for policing. This decision came after a major revelation by top cops.

The state police, which had seized a huge amount of cash and drugs in the run-up to the parliamentary polls and got several vital clues regarding the supply of drugs, revealed that it came to light that policemen at the lower level were sometimes involved with drug peddlers.

CM Mann said in the meeting that as a maiden initiative, the government has transferred a number of policemen at the lowest ebb of the hierarchy who have been squatting in their posts for a long time.

He said more than 10,000 transfers have been made so far across the divisions, adding rotation of the postings of the policemen is going on to break this nexus.

He said the black sheep in the police force were being identified and strict action would be taken against them for their involvement in this unpardonable crime.

CM Mann had said if anyone is found involved in the smuggling of drugs, then the police will confiscate, attach, or freeze their property within a week.

He had said the officers have been directed to implement this policy zealously so as to check the drug menace in Punjab.

CM Mann had said that to enhance the efficiency of the Punjab Police, the government has decided to create 10,000 new posts in the force, and this will help in checking crimes on one hand and create jobs for the youth in coming days. (IANS)