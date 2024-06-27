Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Law student in UP gets life term for murder

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 27: A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has awarded life imprisonment to a 26-year-old youth for the murder of his neighbour during a robbery at her house seven years ago.

 

The body of Nisha Kejriwal, 52, was found inside her house on July 12, 2017.

 

Police managed to establish the presence of Nisha’s neighbour Aditya Narain Singh, then 19, at the crime spot, through CCTV footage.

 

It was established that he had murdered the woman for robbery. Nisha Kejriwal was alone at home when Aditya Singh struck, as her husband and son were at their shop and her daughter was in school. The convict had friendly relations with the Kejriwals and was well aware of the daily routine of every member of the house.

 

Police had recovered gold and silver ornaments and Rs 1.4 lakh cash from Aditya’s house during the investigation.

 

The Kanpur police said that before the murder, Aditya was in Mumbai for three years. He had cleared CLAT and studied LLB only for the first semester, as he was expelled from college because of his “bad habits”.

 

Demanding capital punishment for the accused, additional district govt counsel Vinod Tripathi submitted he had committed a heinous crime and had hit “as many as 13 blows of hammer and knife” on the victim’s face.

 

Additional sessions judge Azad Singh observed that the investigating officer, Rajan Kumar Rawat, had made several errors, and directed a copy of the court order to be sent to the commissioner of police for “appropriate action”. (IANS)

Previous article
Punjab Chief Secretary gives directive to seize real estate assets of drug peddlers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the upcoming Union Budget will be an effective...
NATIONAL

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken...
NATIONAL

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday that it will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft...
NATIONAL

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court against the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img