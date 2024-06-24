Now union seeks 15% quota for general category

Tura, June 24: The AMMSU from Garo Hills has urged the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy to consider allotting at least 15% of the job quota for the general category exclusively and not to those who are already benefiting from the ST category.

The union, while acknowledging the need for the existing reservation for indigenous tribes of the state like the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo, felt that the social economic challenges faced by the general community in the state also needed to be addressed.

The union has also submitted its views and suggestions on the matter to L K Diengdoh, the Secretary of the Expert Committee.

“This proposed adjustment will promote a more inclusive and balanced socio-economic development within our state, ensuring that all communities receive fair representation and opportunities. By addressing this issue, the Government of Meghalaya will demonstrate its commitment to equity and justice for all its citizens,” the union said, in its letter.

