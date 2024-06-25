Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

By: By Our Reporter

In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: There seems to be growing anger among the BJP workers in the state against M Chuba Ao for the party’s failure to secure a win for its partner National People’s Party in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya.
Ao, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in the state, is not willing to take the blame for the dismal performance of the NPP in Shillong and Tura. He dismissed the resentment as the personal views of some party workers.
“The number of our seats fell by quite a number across the country. We cannot blame the state in-charges for the same as the wave was different this time,” he said after reports that some BJP leaders from the Garo Hills are miffed with him for the party not fielding a candidate in the state.
Asked why the party has been failing consistently to make a mark in the Christian-dominated Meghalaya despite having a Christian in charge, Ao said while some party workers worked hard, many stayed aloof.
“Today, the party workers are here. Tomorrow, they will be somewhere else. We cannot depend 100% on them and the serious party workers could not channelise things properly,” he said.
Ao distanced himself from the allegations about him being the prime factor for losing elections in Tura. “If this is the case, why did the party not win even a single Assembly seat in the Garo Hills?” he asked.
“They don’t analyse things but are always ready to blame someone. This is the nature of some party workers,” he said.

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig
CM takes up devp projects with central ministers
