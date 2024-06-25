Tuesday, June 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

By: Special Correspondent

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a series of meetings with Union Ministers here on Monday and discussed various development projects for the state.
He met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her for urgent financial support for the Meghalaya Economic Growth Accelerator Corridor Project. The funds for this critical project are required early.
During his meeting with newly-appointed DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sangma sought the Centre’s support for funding infrastructure development projects in Meghalaya. He urged the Minister to consider increasing the allocation of funds under DoNER to Meghalaya and other northeastern states.
“Had a productive discussion on key development issues of the region. Looking forward to collaborating and making positive strides together for the progress of Meghalaya,” Scindia wrote on X after the meeting.
In his meeting with Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Choudhury, Sangma presented the state government’s ambitious plan to establish Skill Parks in Shillong and Tura. These facilities aim to provide comprehensive skill development for the youth, facilitating their transition from academics to employment.
Sangma also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and sought the Centre’s continued support for boosting industrial growth in Meghalaya. He expressed gratitude for the ongoing assistance and discussed strategies to further enhance the state’s industrial sector.
Conrad wishes success to Modi-led coalition govt
Sangma expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will succeed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said coalition governments have been a part of Indian politics and referred to the successive coalition governments in Meghalaya.
Sangma himself is heading a coalition government under the MDA banner.

