Tuesday, June 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Monday reinstated senior IAS officer, Rosetta Mary Kurbah as the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills.
Kurbah was transferred in view of the recent Lok Sabha polls and senior IAS officer, SC Sadhu was appointed in her place.
As per the notification issued by CVD Diengdoh, Secretary of the Personnel department, Sadhu has been transferred as Secretary in the departments of Community and Rural Development, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and Water Resources. He will also hold charge as Director of Community and Rural Development.
East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Ri-Bhoi.
South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Shivansh Awasthi has been posted as DC of East Jaintia Hills.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills, Pilot R Marak has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of the district.
Principal Secretary of Health, Sampath Kumar will also function as Principal Secretary, Forests & Environment department.
Commissioner and Secretary of Art and Culture, FR Kharkongor will also function as Commissioner & Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department.
Commissioner & Secretary of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department, Pravin Bakshi will also function as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) under the Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development department.
Commissioner & Secretary of Information & Public Relations department, VK Mantri will also function as Commissioner & Secretary of Education and Mining & Geology departments. He will also serve as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) under the Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development department.
Commissioner & Secretary of Soil & Water Conservation department, Joram Beda has been relieved of his functions as Registrar of Societies.
Secretary of Tourism and Sports & Youth Affairs departments, RC Sohkhlet has been relieved of her functions.
Secretary of Mining & Geology Department, RP Marak will also function as Director of Mineral Resources. He has been relieved of his charge as Commissioner of Transport.
Secretary of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare department, Isawanda Laloo will also function as Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs department as well as Director of Urban Affairs.
She is however relieved of her functions as Director of Sports & Youth Affairs.
Additional Secretary of Mining & Geology department, DD Shira will also function as Commissioner of Transport and as Director of Sports & Youth Affairs.
He has been relieved of his functions as Additional Secretary of Health & Family Welfare department and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
Joint Secretary of Finance department, R Chitturi will also function as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Invest Meghalaya Authority (IMA) under the Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development department.
Joint Secretary of Planning, M Chandra has been given charge as Joint Secretary of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare department.
Joint Secretary of Urban Affairs Department and Director of Urban Affairs, PK Boro has been relieved of his functions as Director of Urban Affairs.
Commissioner & Secretary of PHE and Education departments, SMA Razi will also function as Commissioner & Secretary of the Secretariat Administration department.
He is however relieved of his functions as Commissioner & Secretary of the Education department.
Joint Secretary of Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development Department, Gunanka DB will also function as Joint Secretary of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare department.

Drainage work delay cause of football turf water-logging
Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP
