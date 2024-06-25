Narrow escape for tourists as tree falls on car

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: Passengers of a tourist vehicle had a providential escape after an uprooted tree fell on the tourist vehicle they were riding in near the Umiam Viewpoint on GS Road on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, heavy downpour in the area led to the tree being uprooted and it fell on the vehicle, partially damaging it.

Police confirmed that there was only a minor damage to the tourist vehicle and the occupants were unhurt. The number of passengers in the vehicle could not be ascertained.