Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

PHE min to tour state to review JJM complaints

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: Amidst a growing clamour over irregularities and tardy implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak will undertake a tour across state to take stock of the complaints.
“I will tour the state and do a review of the JJM implementation,” the minister said, adding that the department has been resolving issues and complaints whenever raised.
Admitting to some issues and concerns pertaining to some components of the projects, the minister assured to rectify the same.

Previous article
Narrow escape for tourists as tree falls on car
Next article
Probe into supply of ‘substandard’ roofing sheets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a series of meetings with Union...
MEGHALAYA

Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 24: There seems to be growing...
MEGHALAYA

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Monday reinstated senior IAS...
MEGHALAYA

Drainage work delay cause of football turf water-logging

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 24: The problem of water-logging of the new artificial football turf of the Shillong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad...

Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle By...

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic...
Load more

Popular news

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad...

Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle By...

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img