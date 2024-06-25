PHE min to tour state to review JJM complaints

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: Amidst a growing clamour over irregularities and tardy implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak will undertake a tour across state to take stock of the complaints.

“I will tour the state and do a review of the JJM implementation,” the minister said, adding that the department has been resolving issues and complaints whenever raised.

Admitting to some issues and concerns pertaining to some components of the projects, the minister assured to rectify the same.