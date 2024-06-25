Tuesday, June 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

GH students’ body demands 15% quota for general category

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 24: The Garo Hills-based All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union has urged the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy to consider reserving 15% of the job quota for the general category exclusively and not to those who are already benefiting under the Scheduled Tribe category.
The union, while acknowledging the need for the existing reservation for indigenous tribes of the state like the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos, felt that the socio-economic challenges faced by the general community in the state also needed to be duly addressed.
The union has also submitted its views and suggestions on the matter to LK Diengdoh, the Secretary of the Expert Committee.
“This proposed adjustment will promote a more inclusive and balanced socio-economic development within our state, ensuring that all communities receive fair representation and opportunities. By addressing this issue, the Government of Meghalaya will demonstrate its commitment to equity and justice for all its citizens,” the union said, in its letter.

