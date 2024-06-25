Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Om Birla picked as NDA’s candidate for LS speaker again

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 25: BJP MP Om Birla is set to run for the Lok Sabha Speaker post for the second consecutive time after the the ruling BJP finalised the name of the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha after consulting with all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held discussions with opposition parties to build consensus for the Speaker’s position. Before the commencement of Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s office in the Parliament building.

Here, the Prime Minister held a meeting with MP Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda. However, the government’s discussions with the opposition parties regarding the position of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha are still underway.

Meanwhile, a meeting of NDA leaders convened in Rajnath Singh’s office in the Parliament building to finalise the nomination process. Key leaders present included Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh), Chirag Paswan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Anupriya Patel, among others.

IANS

Previous article
Centre begins auction for telecom spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore
Next article
AI-based technology to be used for crowd management at Kumbh Mela 2025
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Opposition fields K Suresh for LS Speaker post, Rahul Gandhi says govt didn’t agree to demands

New Delhi, June 25: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala has been nominated as the opposition candidate for...
INTERNATIONAL

Australian govt welcomes UNESCO Great Barrier Reef report

Canberra, June 25: The Australian government has welcomed UNESCO's recommendation that the Great Barrier Reef remain off the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan’s dreamy love ballad ‘Chahun’ shells Yash Raj movie vibe

Mumbai, June 25: Singers Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan unveiled their new dreamy romantic song titled 'Chahun' on...
NATIONAL

AI-based technology to be used for crowd management at Kumbh Mela 2025

Lucknow, June 25: The Uttar Pradesh government will use artificial intelligence-based technologies and tools for crowd management at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Opposition fields K Suresh for LS Speaker post, Rahul Gandhi says govt didn’t agree to demands

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 25: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh from...

Australian govt welcomes UNESCO Great Barrier Reef report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Canberra, June 25: The Australian government has welcomed UNESCO's...

Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan’s dreamy love ballad ‘Chahun’ shells Yash Raj movie vibe

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 25: Singers Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan...
Load more

Popular news

Opposition fields K Suresh for LS Speaker post, Rahul Gandhi says govt didn’t agree to demands

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 25: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh from...

Australian govt welcomes UNESCO Great Barrier Reef report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Canberra, June 25: The Australian government has welcomed UNESCO's...

Stebin Ben, Neeti Mohan’s dreamy love ballad ‘Chahun’ shells Yash Raj movie vibe

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 25: Singers Stebin Ben and Neeti Mohan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img