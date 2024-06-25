Tuesday, June 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Probe into supply of ‘substandard’ roofing sheets

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: The Housing department has ordered a departmental inquiry acting on a complaint lodged by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) that poor quality corrugated aluminium roofing sheets were supplied to various C&RD Blocks across the state.
Disclosing this here on Monday, Housing Minister Marcuise N Marak said the inquiry will be conducted by the Joint Secretary of the department along with other officials.
They will visit different godowns and locations and the report of the inquiry will be submitted in 30 to 35 days.
“We will go even to the level of blacklisting any firm if anything wrong is found,” Marak said, adding that the department will take officials to task if they are found involved in any wrongdoing.
The minister had earlier approved the roofing sheets stating that they were found to be as per specification and requirement agreed upon.
Marak also said that the department had gone for aluminum sheets as they are not just strong and light but also last long. The items were procured through a proper tendering process in 2020, he had stated.
The HYC lodged the complaint after receiving complaints about the poor quality of the roofing sheets distributed to beneficiaries in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.
The organisation had claimed that the items supplied by Hariana Iron Works Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata, were substandard and not suitable for use. It is now demanding an immediate halt to the distribution of the defective roofing sheets and their recall from all C&RD Blocks.

