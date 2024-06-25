Pseudo BJP leaders trying to create rift through anonymous statements: Bernard Marak

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, June 25: Tura MDC and state BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has lashed out at alleged reports from what he called ‘pseudo leaders’ for apparently issuing statements anonymously in an attempt to create rift between central, state and leaders of the party from Garo Hills.

“Recently, strong accusation was issued through a statement by anonymous sources claiming to be leaders from Garo Hills. The statement was issued against the BJP pravari of Meghalaya Dr M Chuba Ao and also occasionally against state president, Rikman G Momin and is the work of pseudo BJP leaders,” said Bernard in a statement today, Jun 25.

Bernard clarified that leaders from Garo Hills accepted the decision of the central leaders to not field a candidate in the Lok Sabha.

“Those who were not happy left the party while some of them still claim to be a party man. These fake BJP leaders intentionally claim to be from Garo Hills but don’t reveal their names. They left the party during the Lok Sabha election or those who were disappointed to see Garo Hills united. We are the prominent leaders from Garo Hills and there is unity among those who continue to be in the party,” he added.

Questioning how unverified reports from anonymous sources were still being published, the BJP leader asked the media fraternity to verify before taking out reports.

“BJP karyakartas have also expressed their resentment as the intentions are solely intended to divide the party. Such kinds of statements are compelling the Center and State leaders to doubt the leaders from Garo Hills. Statements from anonymous sources should not be published,” asserted Bernard.