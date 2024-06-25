Tuesday, June 25, 2024
AMMSU raises alarm over teachers giving private tuitions in schools

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, June 25: The All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) has raised an alarm over the trend of some government school teachers providing private tuitions from the very same premises where they teach.

The startling revelation came after a complaint was filed this afternoon, Jun 25 in Shillong, to the office of the DSEL, wherein AMSSU president stated the many teachers with government jobs were actively involved in running private tuitions and coaching classes within the school premises.

AMMSU sought a clarification from the DSEL whether such a practice was actually permissible in government or deficit schools.

“Such activities could detract from their regular school duties as well as the quality of education they provide due to the bent that they would pay extra attention to those that attend their tuitions and even force students to join just to be in their good books,” said AMMSU president, Nur Islam.

Islam stated that it was an alarming trend that was taking place throughout the plain belt of West Garo Hills and questioned as to how, if this was actually not permissible, being managed by these teachers and for so long.

“It is alarming that they have managed to continue their private business inside schools without the fear of reprisal or repercussion,” he said.

The NGO added that these practices were raising questions on ethical standards of those carrying on these practices within government institutions. They contended that the primary focus of teachers should be their classroom duties.

The Union, through their letter, has sought prompt and effective action to resolve the problem being faced and ask teachers to adhere to the roles they are being paid for – education of children in classrooms.

