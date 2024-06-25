Tuesday, June 25, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam flood toll rises to 31; nine districts remain hit

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, June 25: The death toll in the current wave of floods in Assam has risen to 31 with nine districts remaining affected by the deluge amid heavy rain in certain parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported on Tuesday.

The death of a female child was reported from an area under Katigorah revenue circle of Cachar district.

As on Tuesday evening, the flood-affected districts include Kamrup, Golaghat, Karimganj, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Cachar, Darrang and Dhemaji.

According to the CWC bulletin issued at 8am, the river Kushiyara (in Karimganj) was flowing above danger level.

Till Tuesday evening, as many as 556 villages have been affected by floodwaters with 210 villages affected in Kamrup alone while 180 hamlets lie submerged in Karimganj.

A population of 1,53,960 population, with 83823 of them in Karimganj, and 52400 in Cachar district, remain affected by the deluge, even as there has been some improvement in the situation over the past couple of days.

As many as 12323 flood-affected people are currently taking shelter in 149 relief camps with 11932 of them in Karimganj alone where 102 relief camps have been opened.

