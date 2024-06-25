Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Search teams yet to retrieve teenager’s body

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: The SDRF and SRT personnel are yet to trace the body of a 16-year-old boy who drown at Wahumkhrah on Sunday evening.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jyoti Wahlang, the Sector officer of Nongmensong, who is coordinating the operation said the sear teams looked for the body in Sonapani area, but their efforts bore no fruit.
The boy had gone swimming with two of his friends on Sunday afternoon and was alone in the water when he reportedly went drowned in the river.
Four teams comprising Special Response Team and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service to trace the body.
Incidentally, the search team recovered one scooter from the Wahumkhrah belonging to one Rudan Singha of Umpling.
Wahlang said the owner’s son had taken the scooter to the Umkaliar river for washing when it sank in the water.

Previous article
Probe into supply of ‘substandard’ roofing sheets
Next article
New MPs from Meghalaya to take oath today
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a series of meetings with Union...
MEGHALAYA

Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 24: There seems to be growing...
MEGHALAYA

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

By Our Reporter Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Monday reinstated senior IAS...
MEGHALAYA

Drainage work delay cause of football turf water-logging

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 24: The problem of water-logging of the new artificial football turf of the Shillong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad...

Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle By...

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic...
Load more

Popular news

CM takes up devp projects with central ministers

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad...

Ao ignores ‘resentment’ within Meghalaya BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
In-charge unwilling to take blame for NPP’s poll debacle By...

Kurbah returns as EKH DC in major bureaucratic rejig

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, June 24: In a major bureaucratic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img