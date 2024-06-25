Search teams yet to retrieve teenager’s body

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 24: The SDRF and SRT personnel are yet to trace the body of a 16-year-old boy who drown at Wahumkhrah on Sunday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jyoti Wahlang, the Sector officer of Nongmensong, who is coordinating the operation said the sear teams looked for the body in Sonapani area, but their efforts bore no fruit.

The boy had gone swimming with two of his friends on Sunday afternoon and was alone in the water when he reportedly went drowned in the river.

Four teams comprising Special Response Team and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service to trace the body.

Incidentally, the search team recovered one scooter from the Wahumkhrah belonging to one Rudan Singha of Umpling.

Wahlang said the owner’s son had taken the scooter to the Umkaliar river for washing when it sank in the water.