MEGHALAYA

New MPs from Meghalaya to take oath today

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, June 24: Both the newly-elected members of Parliament from Meghalaya — Saleng A Sangma of the Congress and Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) — will take oath on Tuesday as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The first session of Parliament began on Monday with several newly-elected members taking the oath.
Former BJD MP and now with the BJP, Bhartruhari Mahtab took oath as the pro-tem Speaker after which he administered the oath to the new members.
Both the MPs from Meghalaya were present in the House on Monday.

