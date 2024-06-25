New MPs from Meghalaya to take oath today

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, June 24: Both the newly-elected members of Parliament from Meghalaya — Saleng A Sangma of the Congress and Ricky AJ Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) — will take oath on Tuesday as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The first session of Parliament began on Monday with several newly-elected members taking the oath.

Former BJD MP and now with the BJP, Bhartruhari Mahtab took oath as the pro-tem Speaker after which he administered the oath to the new members.

Both the MPs from Meghalaya were present in the House on Monday.