TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on Tuesday reiterated his call for a comprehensive and independent investigation by a central agency into the alleged favouritism by the government, in connection with the allotment of major contract works to the Badri Rai Company (BRC).

Marak sought the probe as he felt it was necessary to uncover the truth behind the incidents and patterns of favouritism and corruption, ensure accountability for those responsible for mismanagement and financial misconduct to review all major contracts awarded in recent years to identify systemic issues and conflicts of interest and to recommend reforms to prevent future occurrences of corruption and mismanagement.

The demand by Marak comes following statements issued by the implementing agency defending the allotment of the Tura IT Park Project to the BRC.

“Firstly, while the implementing agency claims that due process was followed in the bidding process, it is imperative to emphasize that transparency involves more than just adherence to procedures. The public deserves a detailed explanation of the criteria and evaluations used in the tendering process. Simply stating that central agencies were involved does not sufficiently address concerns of potential bias or favouritism,” he said.

“The selection of Badri Rai and Company, despite their involvement in previous incidents such as the collapse of the Meghalaya Assembly dome and the PA Sangma Stadium wall, as well as major road projects like Bajengdoba-Mendi, Rongram-NH, and Selsella road, also raises serious concerns. The company’s past track record should have been a significant factor in the decision-making process. Overlooking these past failures suggests either a lack of due diligence or an oversight in assessing the company’s capability and reliability,” he added.

The TMC leader also reminded of the allegations concerning financial misconduct involving the Chief Minister’s convoy, where a vehicle containing Rs 1 crore was confiscated, adding the incident could not be dismissed lightly. “These serious allegations indicate a potential pattern of financial irregularities that warrant thorough investigation. Dismissing these concerns without a proper inquiry undermines public trust and confidence,” he added.