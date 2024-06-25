Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on Tuesday reiterated his call for a comprehensive and independent investigation by a central agency into the alleged favouritism by the government, in connection with the allotment of major contract works to the Badri Rai Company (BRC).

Marak sought the probe as he felt it was necessary to uncover the truth behind the incidents and patterns of favouritism and corruption, ensure accountability for those responsible for mismanagement and financial misconduct to review all major contracts awarded in recent years to identify systemic issues and conflicts of interest and to recommend reforms to prevent future occurrences of corruption and mismanagement.

The demand by Marak comes following statements issued by the implementing agency defending the allotment of the Tura IT Park Project to the BRC.

“Firstly, while the implementing agency claims that due process was followed in the bidding process, it is imperative to emphasize that transparency involves more than just adherence to procedures. The public deserves a detailed explanation of the criteria and evaluations used in the tendering process. Simply stating that central agencies were involved does not sufficiently address concerns of potential bias or favouritism,” he said.

“The selection of Badri Rai and Company, despite their involvement in previous incidents such as the collapse of the Meghalaya Assembly dome and the PA Sangma Stadium wall, as well as major road projects like Bajengdoba-Mendi, Rongram-NH, and Selsella road, also raises serious concerns. The company’s past track record should have been a significant factor in the decision-making process. Overlooking these past failures suggests either a lack of due diligence or an oversight in assessing the company’s capability and reliability,” he added.

The TMC leader also reminded of the allegations concerning financial misconduct involving the Chief Minister’s convoy, where a vehicle containing Rs 1 crore was confiscated, adding the incident could not be dismissed lightly. “These serious allegations indicate a potential pattern of financial irregularities that warrant thorough investigation. Dismissing these concerns without a proper inquiry undermines public trust and confidence,” he added.

Previous article
Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH
Next article
Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the implementation of the new criminal laws was...
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills has appealed to Chief minister Conrad Sangma urging him...
NATIONAL

Assam bank fraud: CBI registers case against 4 accused

Guwahati, June 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused, comprising three...
MEGHALAYA

FKJGP seeks repair of Rajabala – Selsella road following sections being washed away

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 25: The FKJGP, Rajabala circle has sought the immediate repair of the road between...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said...

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills...

Assam bank fraud: CBI registers case against 4 accused

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said...

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills...

Assam bank fraud: CBI registers case against 4 accused

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img