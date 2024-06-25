Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the implementation of the new criminal laws was a momentous occasion and that the Assam Police was fully prepared to implement them.

Notably, three new criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – will be implemented from July 1, 2024.

“Around 200 officers of the state police force have already undergone training on criminal forensic science. They have been trained on the applicability of new laws and how they should perceive them while dealing with the crime and cases related to it,” the DGP said, while gracing a workshop for city-based mediapersons here on Tuesday.

“Over 500 officers will be trained over a period of a few months. The three laws have been updated to the needs and requirements of the changing times,” he said.

Addressing the workshop as the keynote speaker, Munna Prasad Gupta, ADGP, CID Assam, delivered an in-depth analysis of the reforms in the criminal laws and their implications.

He also shared a presentation and highlighted the changes in the new laws.

“Major changes have been made in the criminal laws. Now more focus is on rights of the victim, especially for women and children. There is use of more technology in the judicial system and community service has been introduced as a punishment for petty crime,” he said.

Gupta further said that the three laws would focus on justice rather than punishment and are aimed at providing speedy justice.

“These laws will make the justice process hassle free, wherein digital evidence has come at par with physical evidence,” he said.

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection
