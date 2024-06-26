Search ops for missing boy futile on third day

SHILLONG, June 25: The search operation for 16-year-old Siddharth Chettri, who was swept away by a flash flood at Wahumkhrah on Sunday evening, has entered its third day.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Special Rescue Team (SRT) resumed their search at Umiam Lake on Tuesday morning. The teams have also continued their search along Wahumkhrah, reaching as far as Sunapani.

PRO of the Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, B. Mukhim, informed that the SDRF and SRT teams, along with police guides, began their search early in the morning at Umiam Lake.

During the search, around 10 a.m., the team discovered a scooty, a driver’s license, and two mobile phones belonging to Rudan Sinha at Fourth Furlong. These items were also swept away by the flash flood.

The search operation was called off for the day and will resume on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.