SGH groups serve 7-day ultimatum to speed up NH construction, hospital repairs

Tura, June 26: Combined groups from Baghmara in South Garo Hills on Wednesday served an ultimatum of one week to the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to look into the delay in connection with the ongoing construction of the NH-62 (217) road as well as the pending repair works being done at the Baghmara Civil Hospital.

The combined groups including the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, AHAM, AYWO, NGCO, APA and others related the various hardships faced by the people of the region due to the slow progress of the road construction as well as the ongoing repair works at the Civil Hospital, which has been halted halfway to its completion.

“The present condition of the NH 217 is extremely pitiful and causing grave hardships to the commuters. In addition, the beneficiaries have yet to receive their compensations, further exacerbating the situation. We demand immediate major repairs to ease the suffering of the people,” the groups said, in their ultimatum.

On the ongoing repair work at the civil hospital which has been stopped, the groups felt that it was unacceptable as it was crucial for the health and well being of the general community.

The groups sought assurance for the immediate commencement of national highway road construction or major repairs to be undertaken to improve the situation, immediate resumption and completion of the repairs at the Civil Hospital with installation of fans, proper water supply, functional toilets and adequate facilities for patients.

The groups warned that 9if all these demands are not met within one week they would not hesitate to initiate a strong agitation in the interest of the affected community.

Meanwhile, the same groups have also submitted a complaint to Education Minister Rakkam a Sangma against K K Paul, the Principal of the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Baghmara and the District Inspector (DI), Baghmara.

According to the groups, numerous complaints were received from students, parents and the general public against Paul allegedly for being absent from duty, shortage of teachers, negligence of DI Office, pending salaries and for keeping the construction of a new government school building pending for more than eight months.

The groups demanded the immediate removal of Paul from his position as Principal as well as the District Inspector and that a qualified person be appointed in his place.

The groups, in their complaint also demanded the immediate release of 4th teachers pending salaries, prompt repair of the DI Office, installation of new computers, speedy construction of the pending government school building.