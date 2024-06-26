Minor’s gang-rape: Assam CM directs DGP to conduct thorough probe

Guwahati, June 26: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Assam Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case involving the rape of a minor girl by five youths in Assam’s Udalguri district.

“In connection with Mazbat police station case (number 30/24), involving the rape of a minor girl by several boys on June 22, five miscreants have been arrested. The main accused was injured in police firing yesterday while attempting to escape custody. I have directed the DGP, Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the matter under the supervision of a senior officer,” Sarma stated on his official X microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, the DGP has instructed the IG range to oversee the case under overall supervision of the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police.

According to reports, the incident took place at Dhunseri tea estate under Mazbat police station on June 22, and came to light after family members had lodged a complaint on Sunday.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) on Wednesday sought a prompt investigation of the case and demanded stringent punishment to those involved in the crime.

A 12-member delegation of the Gorkha Parisangh submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the circle officer of Mazbat revenue circle, Udalguri, requesting a thorough investigation into the incident and to apprehend all perpetrators involved.

“It is essential that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice and face the full extent of the law and given capital punishment for the rarest heinous crime committed,” a statement issued by the BGP said.