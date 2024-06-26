Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills

Tura, June 26: The observation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held at different venues in Garo Hills on Wednesday.

In West Garo Hills, the day was observed at Tebronggre Village in a program organised by the District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, Tura in collaboration with Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.

During the program, Legal Aid Counsel, DLSA, Tura John Cronin Ch Sangma highlighted the Activities of the District Legal Services Authority and the kind of legal services and free Legal Aid services it provides to the people of the district especially to the economically weaker sections of the society.

In North Garo Hills, the series of awareness programmes on drug abuse and illicit trafficking concluded today marking the observation of the International day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking at Multi Facility Hall, Gokulgre, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills.

During the month long programme departments such as District Mental Health Society, Social welfare Office and District Legal Services Authority, North Garo Hills have organised awareness programmes on drug abuse and illicit trafficking; at schools slogan and caption writing competition were held on the theme “Evidence is clear: invest in prevention” and sensitization programme on Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985 were held at various venues across the district.

In the programme that was hosted by District Social Welfare Officer in tandem with Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS) NGH and Mendal Sports and Youth Club, members from various Self Help Groups, Village Organisations and school students were seen actively participating and enlightened on the problems that illicit use of drugs brings upon to individual and society.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Assistant Commissioner & BDO, Bajengdoba C&RD Block, Liam T G Momin called upon collective cooperation from all stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse.

He reiterated that individuals and communities must come together to curb the illicit use of drug and appropriate preventive measures and rehabilitation centres be adopted in the vicinity in order to bring about a society free of drug abuse.

In South West Garo Hills, the Department of Social Welfare Ampati, in collaboration with The Social Humanoid NGO Garobadha, South West Garo Hills organized an impactful awareness program to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Held at the Modhupara community hall within the Garobadha Baptist Church compound, the event was part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, an initiative by the Social Justice & Empowerment Government of India. The theme for this year’s event was “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention.”

T.K. Marak, i/c of the Department of Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Ampati, opened the event by emphasizing the crucial role families play in combating the drug menace. “Families have a significant role in preventing drug abuse in society,” she remarked.

S.A. Sangma, Sub-Inspector of Garobadha Police Station, highlighted the growing concern of drug use within the community. He urged community members to take proactive steps in preventing drug abuse, stressing the importance of collective effort.

Dr. C.R. Marak, Dental Surgeon and Medical and Health Officer, Garobadha, presented on the severe ill-effects of drug abuse. Through a detailed slide presentation, Dr. Marak discussed various types of drugs, their harmful effects, and the resulting aggressive and violent behaviors that can lead to tragic outcomes such as suicide. He also elaborated on the treatment processes, including detoxification, intervention, and rehabilitation, stressing the need for maximum motivation for those addicted and the vital role of family support.

Meanwhile, the occasion was also observed at the Little Flower School Tura at Nazing Bazar and the College of Community Science at Sangsanggre.