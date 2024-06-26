Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, June 26: Job card holders as well as the headman of the village of Bhangarpar under Demdema C&RD Block have written to the BDO seeking an investigation into what they termed as sub standard execution of projects by the VEC functionaries who undertook the projects for the village.

Further the job card holders have also demanded the conduct of elections to the VEC which apparently has been running the show for the past 6 years with the same functionaries. They have approached the HC over the issue with a hearing slated for Jul 11, next month.

In their complaint the villagers pointed to at least 10 projects within the village that were apparently completed by the VEC president and secretary which have already started breaking apart at its foundation. The total cost of just these projects that have been complained about, goes beyond Rs 70 lakhs.  All the project work orders were for the year 2023-24 under MGNREGA.

“All projects done during the past 6 years are under question but we have highlighted just a few notable ones,” stated the complaint.

The complaint pointed to 5 culverts within the village, one of which was built at a staggering Rs 17 lakhs. The culvert, which was supposed to have used stronger materials (16 mm rods) was done using lower dimension iron rods (8 and 10 mm). The result – as per the villagers is that all of these have already developed faults and cracks.

Further there are three jeepable roads with interlocking and two retaining walls, all of which, according to the complainants, are of extremely poor quality and not up to the amount that has been sanctioned for these projects.

“We have raised serious concerns regarding the quality of these constructions. Several RCC culverts have developed cracks, indicating poor construction quality. The interlocking jeepable roads have been constructed with substandard materials, resulting in rapid deterioration. There has been a lack of oversight and lack of site visits, which has led to the destruction of public property and a significant loss of public funds,” stated the complaint.

The villagers, through the complaint, have asked for a thorough investigation to assess the adherence to the estimated specifications and to hold accountable those responsible for the poor quality of work.

“If no action is taken, we will be compelled to escalate this matter to higher authorities to ensure that public money is utilized effectively and public infrastructure is built to last,” they informed.

In a separate part to the same story, the reluctance of the C&RD officials to hold elections to the VEC forced the members to approach the Meghalaya High Court.

“The continuation in office, without elections for the past 6 years by the same office bearers has led to this corruption. We have approached the HC in the matter and await a decision on Jul 11. Earlier the HC has made observations in the case and asked for affidavits from the VEC office bearers.

MGNREGA guidelines state that elections to select new officials need to be undertaken every 3 years and this was reiterated by the WGH DC earlier this year as well. However, for some inexplicable reason, the Demdema C&RD Block has been reluctant to follow orders by the state as well as local administration.

Previous article
Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills
Next article
Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody...
News Alert

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named Mumbai's Shivam Dube as a replacement for fellow middle-order...
MEGHALAYA

Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills

Tura, June 26: The observation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held at...
NATIONAL

Minor’s gang-rape: Assam CM directs DGP to conduct thorough probe

Guwahati, June 26: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Assam Police to conduct a thorough...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday...

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

News Alert 0
Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named...

Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 26: The observation of the International Day...
Load more

Popular news

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday...

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

News Alert 0
Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named...

Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 26: The observation of the International Day...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img