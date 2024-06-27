Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday that it will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London route with two daily flights from September 1.

“The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300 ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that it will introduce premium economy class seats in the A350-900 planes operating on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The airline will offer a choice of 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in a dedicated cabin.

“The deployment of our flagship A350s and the B777s with upgraded cabin interiors to London Heathrow marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates our commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards as we continue to renew our fleet,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer &amp; Managing Director, Air India.

–IANS

Previous article
PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws
Next article
Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the upcoming Union Budget will be an effective...
NATIONAL

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken...
NATIONAL

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court against the...
Business

Nifty hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex at record high

Mumbai, June 27: Indian frontline indices again touched an all-time high on Thursday as strong buying was seen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL)...
Load more

Popular news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img