Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

New Delhi, June 27: Air India announced on Thursday that it will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London route with two daily flights from September 1.

“The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300 ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that it will introduce premium economy class seats in the A350-900 planes operating on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The airline will offer a choice of 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in a dedicated cabin.

“The deployment of our flagship A350s and the B777s with upgraded cabin interiors to London Heathrow marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates our commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards as we continue to renew our fleet,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

–IANS