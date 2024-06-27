Thursday, June 27, 2024
NATIONAL

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, the President said, “In this era of communication revolution, disruptive forces are conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society.”

She said, “I would urge you to introspect on these issues and give concrete and constructive solutions to the country. These forces are present within the country and are also operating from outside the nation. These forces resort to rumour-mongering, misleading the people, and misinformation.”

“This situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked. Technology is advancing every day and its misuse against humanity can be extremely harmful,” she warned. The President stressed that India has expressed these concerns at the international forums also and advocated for a global framework.

“It is our responsibility to stop this tendency and find new ways and means to address this challenge,” she added.

IANS

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1
Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu
