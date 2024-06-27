Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court against the implementation of the new criminal laws abolishing the colonial era IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. It may be recalled that the top court in May this year had refused to entertain a similar PIL saying that the plea was liable to be dismissed.

The fresh plea, filed through advocate Sanjeev Malhotra, seeks directions to immediately constitute an expert committee to assess, identify the viability of the three criminal laws namely, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

It said, “The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita retains most offences from the Indian Penal Code, 1860. It adds community service as a form of punishment. Sedition is no longer an offence. Instead, there is a new offence for acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita adds terrorism as an offence.”

The PIL said that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, allows up to 15 days of police custody, which can be authorised in parts during the initial 40 or 60 days of the 60 or 90 days’ period of judicial custody.

“This may lead to denial of bail for the entire period if the police have not exhausted the 15 days custody…and the provision could be misused since people, particularly those hailing from marginalised backgrounds, may be subjected to extreme custodial violence,” it added.

Further, the plea said that there remains irregularity in the passing of laws in the Parliament as many members of Parliament were suspended with very less people participating in the passing of the three Bills. It referred to the speech made by former Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana expressing his concern regarding enacting laws without debate in the Parliament as it leaves ambiguity in legislation and leads to a lot of litigation.

“The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 retains most provisions of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 including those on confessions, relevancy of facts, and burden of proof,” the PIL said. In a press statement, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday urged all Bar associations across the country to refrain from any form of agitation or protest against the introduction of new criminal laws and said that it will initiate discussions with the Union Government to convey the concerns of the legal fraternity.

IANS

Previous article
Nifty hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex at record high
Next article
Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the upcoming Union Budget will be an effective...
NATIONAL

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken...
NATIONAL

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday that it will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft...
Business

Nifty hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex at record high

Mumbai, June 27: Indian frontline indices again touched an all-time high on Thursday as strong buying was seen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img