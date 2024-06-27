BJP forms panel to seek views on job quota policy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The Meghalaya BJP has constituted a consultative committee on the reservation policy headed by party vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak as the convenor.

BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang is the co-convenor of the committee while state vice president Lakhon Biam, party secretary Bernadette Lyngdoh and district president, Boston Marak are the members.

The committee will hold a meeting in the first week of July to solicit the views and suggestions of the party leaders and workers before submitting a detailed report to the Expert Committee on State Reservation Policy.

Bernard told The Shillong Times on Wednesday that they will hold the meeting in July since they want to involve the elected MLAs from Shillong. “Bah (AL) Hek is out of station and he will be back after June 29 and that is why we will sit in the first week of July,” he said.

“We will solicit the views of everyone and then come to a consensus. We will submit our suggestions to the Expert Committee on Reservation Policy,” he added.

Bernard said the committee will ask party leaders from across the state to submit their suggestions on the quota policy within a given timeframe.

In his personal capacity, Bernard had earlier suggested that status quo should be maintained on the reservation policy.

Gambegre bypoll

The Meghalaya BJP leadership will meet shortly to discuss the demand by the Tura MDC to give him the party ticket for the vacant Gambegre Assembly seat.

“There is demand from the BJP unit of Gambegre constituency that we should field Bernard. The state leadership will discuss it and forward it to Delhi,” BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said.

Earlier, Bernard had confirmed that the state BJP leadership was eager that he should contest the upcoming Gambegre bypoll. He had noted that the final decision rests with the central leadership of the party in Delhi.