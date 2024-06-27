Thursday, June 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM demands Sunday flights from Umroi

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday met Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and urged him to make the Shillong Airport at Umroi operational on Sundays.
He urged the ministry to start operations at the Shillong airport in two shifts.
The airport remains inoperational on Sunday with no flights either taking off or landing at the airport. Most of the daily flights from the airport leave by the afternoon leaving no option for flights in the evening hours.

