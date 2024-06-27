Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Budget will see many ‘historic steps’ towards making India the 3rd largest economy: President Murmu

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the upcoming Union Budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget, President Murmu said during her address to the Parliament.

“The pace of reforms will be further accelerated in tune with the aspirations of people of India for rapid development. My Government believes that there should be healthy competition among the states to attract investors from all over the world,” the President mentioned.

In 10 years, India has risen to become the fifth largest economy from the 11th ranked one, she said. President Murmu said that from 2021 to 2024, India has grown at an average rate of 8 per cent annually.

“And this growth has not been achieved under usual circumstances. In recent years, we have seen the biggest pandemic in 100 years. India has achieved this growth amid the global pandemic and despite ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world,” the President told the Parliament.

Today, India alone is contributing 15 per cent of the global growth, she said. “Now, my government is striving to make India the third largest economy in the world. Achieving this goal will also strengthen the foundation of a developed India,” President Murmu noted. IANS

Previous article
Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken...
NATIONAL

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday that it will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft...
NATIONAL

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court against the...
Business

Nifty hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex at record high

Mumbai, June 27: Indian frontline indices again touched an all-time high on Thursday as strong buying was seen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL)...
Load more

Popular news

Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday...

Air India to fly A350 planes on Delhi-London route from Sept 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27:  Air India announced on Thursday...

PIL in SC against implementation of three new criminal laws

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 27: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img