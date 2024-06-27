Thursday, June 27, 2024
Garo Hills Nokmas want maintenance of status quo on quota policy  

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, June 27: Joining other groups from Garo Hills, the Council of Nokmas from Tura on Thursday also gave its views and suggestions on the reservation policy in its letter to L K Diengdoh, the Secretary of the Expert Committee, which was constituted recently.

Like other groups before it, the Council also pointed out that the reservation policy was framed by the founding leaders of the state to uplift the backward class and the existing reservation of 40% each for Garos and Khasi/Jaintias and 20% for others was well devised and balanced if followed strictly.

The Council also reminded that despite 50 years of statehood, the Garos were still backward and 40% reservation was still very much needed to compete with the two major tribes-the Khasis and the Jaintias. It added any reduction in the reservation would lead to unemployed problems among the youths in Garo Hills, which in turn, could result in them being led astray.

Making a suggestion, the Council said, “The declaration and appointment of successful candidates should be made public in a transparent manner and reservation quota for later appointments from the waiting list should also be transparent and maintained strictly”.

Pointing out that there are many employment opportunities in Central Government Offices in Shillong like Accountant General Office, General Post Office, Telephone Office, Geological Survey of India besides others to which the Garos do not have access, the Council urged that status quo be maintained on the existing policy.

