Saleng, Deborah to select Cong candidate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The Congress party has entrusted the responsibility of finalising the party candidate for the Gambegre bypoll to senior leader Deborah Ch Marak and Lok Sabha member from Tura, Saleng A Sangma.

A source said on Wednesday that that the two leaders have been asked to scout and finalise the party candidate from Gambegre which fell vacant after Saleng resigned as the MLA.

The source said that the party would field a local candidate from Gambegre itself.

Asked if Deborah was in the race, the source said she has not shown any interest in contesting the polls.

Elated over the historic win of Saleng Sangma in Tura after decades, the party will also felicitate Saleng on July 6.

Meanwhile, the source rubbished reports that many former leaders of the party are looking to rejoin the Congress, saying they have neither received any offer from anyone nor has anyone has approached them.

“May be someone has met someone on a personal note and expressed their desire but as a party, we don’t have any information about any turncoats looking to re-join the Congress,” the party insider said.