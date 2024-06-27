Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Saleng, Deborah to select Cong candidate

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The Congress party has entrusted the responsibility of finalising the party candidate for the Gambegre bypoll to senior leader Deborah Ch Marak and Lok Sabha member from Tura, Saleng A Sangma.
A source said on Wednesday that that the two leaders have been asked to scout and finalise the party candidate from Gambegre which fell vacant after Saleng resigned as the MLA.
The source said that the party would field a local candidate from Gambegre itself.
Asked if Deborah was in the race, the source said she has not shown any interest in contesting the polls.
Elated over the historic win of Saleng Sangma in Tura after decades, the party will also felicitate Saleng on July 6.
Meanwhile, the source rubbished reports that many former leaders of the party are looking to rejoin the Congress, saying they have neither received any offer from anyone nor has anyone has approached them.
“May be someone has met someone on a personal note and expressed their desire but as a party, we don’t have any information about any turncoats looking to re-join the Congress,” the party insider said.

Previous article
CM demands Sunday flights from Umroi
Next article
NPP to finalise Gambegre poll candidate today
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP slams national news channel for ‘fake news’

News channel claims VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon voted for NDA nominee Om Birla during Speaker’s election By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...
MEGHALAYA

VPP’s move to abstain raises eyebrows

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The decision of the Voice of the People Party MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon...
MEGHALAYA

Woman thrashed in public, six held

Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes viral From Our Correspondent TURA, June 26: A woman from Lower...
MEGHALAYA

NPP to finalise Gambegre poll candidate today

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The NPP will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday to finalise the party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP slams national news channel for ‘fake news’

MEGHALAYA 0
News channel claims VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon voted for...

VPP’s move to abstain raises eyebrows

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The decision of the...

Woman thrashed in public, six held

MEGHALAYA 0
Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes...
Load more

Popular news

VPP slams national news channel for ‘fake news’

MEGHALAYA 0
News channel claims VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon voted for...

VPP’s move to abstain raises eyebrows

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The decision of the...

Woman thrashed in public, six held

MEGHALAYA 0
Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img