NPP to finalise Gambegre poll candidate today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The NPP will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday to finalise the party candidate for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly bypoll.

If party leaders come to a consensus, the name of the candidate is likely to be declared on Thursday.

The ruling NPP is deliberating over at least ten names for the upcoming Gambegre bypoll, prominent among them being Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee; his sister Agatha Sangma; his brother James PK Sangma, and his sister-in-law Jasmine Bonny Sangma. Others in the fray include Linekar K Sangma, Rakesh Sangma, Ambrose Ch Marak and Nehru Sangma.

The NPP’s decision on the Gambegre candidate will be a crucial one considering that the party is aiming to regain momentum and boost confidence among its supporters after the recent Lok Sabha poll debacle.