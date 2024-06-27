Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NPP to finalise Gambegre poll candidate today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 26: The NPP will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday to finalise the party candidate for the upcoming Gambegre Assembly bypoll.
If party leaders come to a consensus, the name of the candidate is likely to be declared on Thursday.
The ruling NPP is deliberating over at least ten names for the upcoming Gambegre bypoll, prominent among them being Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee; his sister Agatha Sangma; his brother James PK Sangma, and his sister-in-law Jasmine Bonny Sangma. Others in the fray include Linekar K Sangma, Rakesh Sangma, Ambrose Ch Marak and Nehru Sangma.
The NPP’s decision on the Gambegre candidate will be a crucial one considering that the party is aiming to regain momentum and boost confidence among its supporters after the recent Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Previous article
Saleng, Deborah to select Cong candidate
Next article
Woman thrashed in public, six held
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP slams national news channel for ‘fake news’

News channel claims VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon voted for NDA nominee Om Birla during Speaker’s election By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...
MEGHALAYA

VPP’s move to abstain raises eyebrows

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The decision of the Voice of the People Party MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon...
MEGHALAYA

Woman thrashed in public, six held

Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes viral From Our Correspondent TURA, June 26: A woman from Lower...
MEGHALAYA

Saleng, Deborah to select Cong candidate

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The Congress party has entrusted the responsibility of finalising the party candidate for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP slams national news channel for ‘fake news’

MEGHALAYA 0
News channel claims VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon voted for...

VPP’s move to abstain raises eyebrows

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The decision of the...

Woman thrashed in public, six held

MEGHALAYA 0
Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes...
Load more

Popular news

VPP slams national news channel for ‘fake news’

MEGHALAYA 0
News channel claims VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon voted for...

VPP’s move to abstain raises eyebrows

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 26: The decision of the...

Woman thrashed in public, six held

MEGHALAYA 0
Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img