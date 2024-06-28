Friday, June 28, 2024
Drunk women create ruckus in Ludhiana, sparks local outrage

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 28: Drunk women have created a ruckus on the street in Punjab’s Ludhiana industrial city, after leaving bars, sparking local outrage. They also abused passersby who tried to intervene.

 

 

Such incidents have been surfacing frequently in the Ludhiana bus stand area and other localities and their videos were being widely shared on social media.

 

 

 

Police said that the women created a ruckus after they exited bars in the vicinity.

 

 

 

In the video, a woman could be seen misbehaving and abusing a passerby, while another pedestrian attempted to intervene.

 

 

 

The local residents are angry over the incident that is a common sight now. When this scene was recorded at midnight, the women were seen completely drunk. When they were asked why they do such an act, they said that they are forced to do such work to earn money.

 

 

 

Pertinently, locals say there has been an increase in public drinking which has irked the populace.

 

 

 

When asked, a senior police official said this issue has come to his notice through the media and action will be taken against those indulging in immoral acts.

 

 

 

This week, a rashly driven car by an assistant sub-inspector mowed down two patrol squad policemen who were eating ice cream on the roadside here. The car dragged both of them on the road for a few metres. One of them died while the other was injured in the accident. (IANS)

