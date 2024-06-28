Friday, June 28, 2024
SPORTS

Grandma runner Kmoin Wahlang to represent India at Marathon in Australia

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Kmoin Wahlang, the long distance septuagenarian runner from Meghalaya, has been invited to be part of the Indian athletics team for the 13th Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024, which will take place in Gold Coast, Australia in November.
Wahlang has been running full marathons and other distances in Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, besides races in Meghalaya. She will be leaving for Australia on October 29 to participate in the marathon.Meghalaya government on Thursday assured to bear all the expenses of the 76-year-old lady Kmoin Wahlang who has been invited to participate in a marathon at the 13th Pan Pacific Masters Games 2024, in Australia.Also know as super grandma, Kmoin met the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri at the State secretariat.Speaking to media persons, Wahlang said that after the meeting, she was happy to get assurance that she would be able to make it to the marathon.Meanwhile, Sports minister Shakliar Warjri confirmed that they have assured her of all required financial assistance to enable her to participate in the event in Australia.

