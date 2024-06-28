Saturday, June 29, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Aviation Ministry asks airlines to maintain fare stability after Delhi Airport T1 roof collapse

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 28:  Hours after the Delhi airport roof collapse, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu convened a high-level review meeting on Friday with key officials to address the ongoing situation and ensure passenger safety.

The Civil Aviation Ministry issued an advisory to airlines after a section of Terminal 1’s roof collapsed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, advising them against imposing any “abnormal additional surcharges” on flights to and from Delhi.

“In view of the unfortunate incident at Terminal T1D IGIA, Delhi, all airlines are advised to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Delhi and take necessary action regarding the same.

Further, cancellations and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges,” the Ministry said in a post on X.

In another significant decision during the meeting, a 24/7 War Room will be established under the close supervision of the Civil Aviation Ministry. This War Room aims to expedite full refunds for cancelled flights, ensuring processing within 7 days.

Furthermore, the Ministry has instructed the Airports Authority of India to circulate a directive to all minor and major airports, mandating comprehensive inspections of structural integrity.

Structural Engineers from IIT Delhi have also been asked to immediately assess the incident at Delhi T 1. Further examination will be decided based on their initial findings.Similarly, the AAI will have the Jabalpur incident examined.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry halted all flights departing from Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. At approximately 5 a.m. on Friday morning, a portion of the roof sheet and its supporting pillars collapsed, causing the death of one person and injuring at least six others. This incident severely disrupted flight operations at the airport, which ranks among the world’s busiest airports.

Soon after the incident, Naidu rushed to the airport and inspected the site. Talking to the media there, the Minister said: “We will conduct a thorough check on all the airports that come under our purview… we will make the necessary report and see if there is a requirement for an independent body for this.”

After inspecting the spot, the minister said: “We have asked the Delhi International Airport Limited to do a verification and inspection from their side. But we are not leaving it up to them. From the Ministry, we have the DGCA, which looks after the safety aspect, which will be supervising this inspection and will submit its report.”

IANS

Previous article
Kamakhya Temple corridor work only after IIT-G clearance: CM
Next article
Govt sets up 24×7 war room at Delhi airport for ticket refund, addressing passengers’ woes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Five killed in blast at Telangana factory, 10 injured

Hyderabad, June 28: At least five workers were killed and 10 others injured in a blast in a...
NATIONAL

New regulations to curb fraudulent SIM swap to come into force from July 1

New Delhi, June 28: The government on Friday said that new regulations to curb the practice of fraudulent...
NATIONAL

India slams ‘deeply biased’ US religious freedom report

New Delhi, June 28:  India on Friday slammed the US State Department’s International Religious Freedom report for 2023,...
NATIONAL

Govt sets up 24×7 war room at Delhi airport for ticket refund, addressing passengers’ woes

New Delhi, June 28: The Centre has set up a 24x7 war room to ensure full refunds for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Five killed in blast at Telangana factory, 10 injured

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 28: At least five workers were killed...

New regulations to curb fraudulent SIM swap to come into force from July 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28: The government on Friday said...

India slams ‘deeply biased’ US religious freedom report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28:  India on Friday slammed the...
Load more

Popular news

Five killed in blast at Telangana factory, 10 injured

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, June 28: At least five workers were killed...

New regulations to curb fraudulent SIM swap to come into force from July 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28: The government on Friday said...

India slams ‘deeply biased’ US religious freedom report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 28:  India on Friday slammed the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img