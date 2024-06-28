Friday, June 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

More than 200 children benefit from free clubfoot treatment initiative

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 27: More than 200 children from Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, and Ri-Bhoi have received free treatment for clubfoot deformity, thanks to the Health and Family Welfare department’s initiative.
Recognising the importance of early identification and management of clubfoot, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CURE International India Trust (CIIT) in 2012 to provide free treatment. The Orthopedic Department at Shillong Civil Hospital offers free treatment for clubfoot every Saturday, equipped with facilities to address this deformity, which affects walking.
On Thursday, a special event at the State Convention Centre celebrated World Clubfoot Day and the successful treatment of 15 children. This celebration was a joint effort by the State Resource Centre on Disability Affairs, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission (MECDM), and the Sauramandala Foundation.
Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary, Health department, Sampath Kumar expressed satisfaction with the initiative’s progress, noting the early positive outcomes. He emphasised the importance of protecting every child’s right to a high-quality life, which can be achieved through early interventions.
“Early interventions give children the opportunity to contribute their best to the world,” Kumar said.
Also present were Director of Social Welfare CD Lyngwa, Project Director and State Coordinator of the State Resource Centre on Disability Affairs, and Dr NP Laloo from Shillong Civil Hospital.

