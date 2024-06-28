NPP ‘shortlists’ four candidates for bypoll

SHILLONG, June 27: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday shortlisted four names, one of whom will be finalised as the party candidate for the upcoming Assembly bypoll to the vacant Gambegre seat.

The party met on Thursday and shortlisted four names and will try to establish consensus among the party leaders before announcing the selected candidate’s name next week.

“The meeting was held today but then we are taking one more week to finalise everything because paper works have to be done,” Cabinet minister and NPP working president, Marcuise N Marak said.

Asked which names have been shortlisted, he refused to disclose the information and said, “The names have not been finalised yet. Only four names are doing the round. Others in the fray have surrendered already and said that they will abide by whatever the party high command decides.”

The ruling NPP was deliberating over at least ten names for the upcoming Gambegre bypoll, prominent among them being Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee; his sister Agatha Sangma; his brother James PK Sangma, and his sister-in-law Jasmine Bonny Sangma.